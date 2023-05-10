Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91. 68 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 42% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in Dothan, AL
