Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's con…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 de…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperat…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a …
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high tempera…