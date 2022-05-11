Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.