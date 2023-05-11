Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 62% chance. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in Dothan, AL
