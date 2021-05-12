Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are e…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It shou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
For the drive home in Dothan: Mainly clear skies. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a ba…
Dothan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, …
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low tempera…