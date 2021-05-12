 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert