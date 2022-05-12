Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL
