Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.