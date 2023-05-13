Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance of rain in th…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 de…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of …