The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 59 degrees. Today's con…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high tempera…
This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Do…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
For the drive home in Dothan: A mostly clear sky. Low 56F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperat…