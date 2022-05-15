The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks lik…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorr…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Wednesday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high tempera…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 57 de…
This evening in Dothan: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Do…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will …