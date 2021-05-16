Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderst…
The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. The area will see th…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Pa…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It shou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 56F. Winds NE at 10 to …
Dothan's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 66F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead, …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a ba…