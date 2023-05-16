The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 60% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.