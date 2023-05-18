The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 73% chance of precipitation. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 18, 2023 in Dothan, AL
