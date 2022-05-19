Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 94 though it will feel even hotter at 96. Today's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cleaner air in the United States and Europe is brewing more Atlantic hurricanes, a U.S. government study found.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. There is …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfec…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 92. Today has the makings of a perfect da…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Dot…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Thursday. Tempera…
This evening in Dothan: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan Saturday. It sh…