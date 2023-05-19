Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 19, 2023 in Dothan, AL
