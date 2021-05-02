The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 2, 2021 in Dothan, AL
