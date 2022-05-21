Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2022 in Dothan, AL

The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule today, you might want to make alternate plans. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Saturday, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.