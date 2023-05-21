The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 21, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hi…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degr…