Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2021 in Dothan, AL

The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.