The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 22, 2023 in Dothan, AL
