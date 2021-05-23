Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 65 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see su…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 85 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. High …
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low near 65F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach…
Tonight's weather conditions in Dothan: Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds late. Low 64F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tuesday, Do…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Pa…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high tempera…