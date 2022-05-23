Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 87% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a moderately high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.