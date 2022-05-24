Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. There is a 50% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 24, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 84 degrees. 70 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house with…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will…
This evening in Dothan: Cloudy skies early followed by scattered showers and thunderstorms later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds light…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high o…
This evening in Dothan: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, Dothan folks sho…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dotha…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunder…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expe…