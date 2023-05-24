Dothan will see warm temperatures this Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.