The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 94. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 65 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Atlantic hurricane season will be busier than normal, but it's unlikely to be as crazy as 2020's record-shattering year, meteorologists said this week.
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are proj…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of su…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. We wi…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day to…
The Dothan area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luck…
For the drive home in Dothan: Partly cloudy skies. Low 63F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high tempera…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Mostly clear. Low around 55F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high te…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see su…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Pa…