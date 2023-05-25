Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 25, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It should reach a comfortable 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 6…
The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. A 70-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the f…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a balmy 80 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Partly cloudy sk…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. We'll see su…