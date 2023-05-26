The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 26, 2023 in Dothan, AL
