Here is today's weather outlook for May. 27, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West.