The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Significant Weather Advisory until SAT 12:30 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2021 in Dothan, AL
