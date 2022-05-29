Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 29, 2022 in Dothan, AL
Bad news for hurricane season: Loop Current, monster storm fueler, looking a lot like it did in year of Katrina
With La Niña helping clear the way for a busy hurricane season, this wide current of warm water could spell disaster for the northern Gulf Coast.
