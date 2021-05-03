Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 50% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 3, 2021 in Dothan, AL
