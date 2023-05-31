The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 61% chance. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 31, 2023 in Dothan, AL
