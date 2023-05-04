Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 4, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. We…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Dothan folks will see warm temperatures today. It should reach a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Saturday. It looks like it will be a mild 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low…