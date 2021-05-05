Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
