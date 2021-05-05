 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for May. 5, 2021 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert