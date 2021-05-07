The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan community. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 7, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't leave the h…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. A 63-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 deg…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The …
For the drive home in Dothan: A few clouds. Low 67F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. …