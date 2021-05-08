The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't leave the h…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 deg…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. The …
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot …