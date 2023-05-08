The Dothan area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 85 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. There is a 38% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2023 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
It will be a warm day in Dothan. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a l…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clo…
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. A 58-degree low is forecasted. We will see …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 85 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun …
Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees …