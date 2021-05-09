The Dothan area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 88 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 17 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Dothan: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms mainly before midnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Ch…
Thanks to new railings installed along the Golden Gate Bridge, high wind in San Francisco now creates a ghostly sounding harmonica-like sound from the landmark, heard for miles in all directions.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. 73 degrees is today's low. How likely is it that it'll rain…
A tornado touched down in Blum, Texas, on Monday, May 3. You can hear the powerful winds in this footage, and see the trees bending from the force of the tornado.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks to reach a balmy 88 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. Don't leave the h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Dothan. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear ski…
Dothan's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 71F.…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 deg…
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Dothan folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It shou…
Dothan's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph…