The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West.