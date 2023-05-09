The Dothan area can expect a hot day. It looks to reach a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. There is only a 22% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 9, 2023 in Dothan, AL
