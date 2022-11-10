Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 9:07 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.