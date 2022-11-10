 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 10, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It should reach a mild 67 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Dothan could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 21 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from WED 9:07 PM CST until FRI 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

