Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Dothan. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low …
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks to reach a …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 d…
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dothan. The forecast calls f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…