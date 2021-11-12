 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2021 in Dothan, AL

{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert