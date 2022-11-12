Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 12, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Dothan. It looks to reach a moderate 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.