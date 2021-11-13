 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2021 in Dothan, AL

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 34 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

