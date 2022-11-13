 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 13, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 59 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit dothaneagle.com for more weather updates.

