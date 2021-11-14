Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Frost Advisory from SUN 3:00 AM CST until SUN 7:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 14, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
It will be a warm day in Dothan. It should reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 d…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks lik…
Take a closer look at what’s driving climate change and how scientists know CO2 is involved, in a series of charts examining evidence in different ways.
This evening's outlook for Dothan: Clear. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Tuesday in Dothan. The forecast calls f…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tem…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Dothan. It looks to reach a …