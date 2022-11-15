Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 70 degrees. 46 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 93% chance of precipitation. The Dothan area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 15, 2022 in Dothan, AL
