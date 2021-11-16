Dothan will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a moderate 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 16, 2021 in Dothan, AL
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 64 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will s…
The start of the busy season for sunspots means more opportunities to see the splendor of the northern and southern lights.
Dothan will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 54 degrees today. …
This evening in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Monday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Dothan commu…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Dothan. It looks to reach a mild 77 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but a…
Dothan's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 47F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Dothan people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks lik…
For the drive home in Dothan: Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the Dothan area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It …
Climate change is making ocean levels rise. It’s a problem that will endure even after the world stabilizes and slashes greenhouse gas pollution.
Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…