Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Dothan area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit dothaneagle.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 17, 2022 in Dothan, AL
