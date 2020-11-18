Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.