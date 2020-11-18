Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Dothan area. It looks to reach a moderate 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!