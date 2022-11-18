 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 18, 2022 in Dothan, AL

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 58 degrees. 36 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 8 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Freeze Warning from FRI 12:00 AM CST until FRI 8:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit dothaneagle.com.

