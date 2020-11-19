Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 19, 2020 in Dothan, AL

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Dothan area. It should reach a moderate 71 degrees. A 50-degree low is forcasted. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. Keep an eye on dothaneagle.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.